Earlier this year, the Yuma Sun asked readers to give us feedback on what they enjoyed in our comics, puzzles and features, and what they did not enjoy.
Based on those reader surveys, we made a variety of changes. We added some new comics with Lola and Baldo.
And we dropped comics and features that scored very low, including Phoebe and her Unicorn and Doonesbury.
For the most part, the changes were well-received - with two exceptions.
Readers really missed the horoscope, and really did NOT like the new crossword puzzle.
So we’re happy to report that as of today, we’re adding the horoscope back into the paper. It can be found with the What’s Going On listings.
And, starting Friday, we’ve changed the crossword puzzle to another offering, which is one we hope you will enjoy.
We appreciate your feedback, and as always, thank you so much for reading!