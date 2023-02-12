I was in Nogales last week when the power went out about 4 a.m. The cold woke me up. The overnight low was below freezing.
It turns out I really, really like modern amenities. I missed electricity. I missed the warmth of the heater. I missed the Internet.
Life in Nogales came to a standstill. Stores, government offices, schools and restaurants closed. Without electricity, the world stopped.
I couldn’t use my laptop to work, but I had cellphone service. What if my cellphone ran out of battery? I couldn’t recharge it.
When the power company kept pushing back the time of restoration, I worried about the food in the fridge. We couldn’t use the stove, but we had cold foods, at least for the moment.
Thankfully, the power came back around 1:30 pm. Such a relief!
But I kept thinking about the people of Ukraine and all those who live without power in the middle of harsh winters. I realize others have it much worse.