Random questions about our recent election in Arizona:
• Why does it take smaller counties just as long to count ballots as larger ones?
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Random questions about our recent election in Arizona:
• Why does it take smaller counties just as long to count ballots as larger ones?
• What is it about State Treasurer Kimberly Yee that drew her more votes than any other candidate in any other race and why was she the only Republican to win her statewide office by a landslide?
• What current conditions influenced voters to finally approve the creation of a lieutenant governor position after failed efforts in the past?
• Should voters be allowed to continue the practice of dropping off their early ballots on Election Day? One Maricopa County official says no.
• Were there really that many Arizonans who split their votes between Democrats and Republicans? It would be so interesting and enlightening to meet someone who voted for Mark Kelly AND Kari Lake.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.