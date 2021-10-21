Scorp-ions are a fact of life living in the desert. But I read a story on LiveScience this week that gave me chills.
Researchers found the remains of a sea scorpion that once lived in the seas of what is now China around 435 million years ago.
The sea scorpion was 3.3 feet long, with giant, spiny arms it used to capture prey, LiveScience reports.
“At this time, the scorpions would have been the apex predators in their underwater stalking grounds, pouncing on unsuspecting fish and mollusks; scooping them up in their pedipalps; and shoving them into their mouths,” LiveScience notes.
The report notes it was a eurypterid, which is closely related to modern arachnids and horseshoe crabs. These eurypterids came in a variety of sizes, with some as big as an adult human, LiveScience notes.
Now, I’m not thrilled with the thought of a three-foot-long sea scorpion. But imagine running into a human-sized one.
I’m much more OK with our modern desert-dwelling version!