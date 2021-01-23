On my way to grab dinner a few nights ago, I was alarmed by the number of pedestrians weaving in and out of the dimly lit street in front of me – bicyclists, dog walkers, families with small children, all clad in dark clothing. It was well after sundown, and the lack of reflective stripes and other luminaries lighting their way made these night travelers incredibly hard to see.
Readers – please, for safety’s sake, consider adopting some night walking (or running or bike riding or skateboarding) strategies if you haven’t already. Small measures like donning light-colored clothing and sneakers that sport reflective stripes or even carrying a flashlight can be essential in alerting motorists of your whereabouts, easing their anxiety and protecting you from a potentially serious – but altogether avoidable – situation.
MyFitnessPal.com recommends walking facing traffic so you can better see and react to vehicles, avoiding distractions like using your phone or listening to music in order to maintain awareness of your surroundings and “don’t assume others see you. Take extra precautions and always be alert when crossing the street.”