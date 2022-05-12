On May 11, my grand-mother would have celebrated her 93rd birthday.
She’s been gone for 10 years, and I still miss her.
She was a strong figure in my life. I could bounce into her house at any point, usually unexpected, and know with certainty that there would be my favorite snacks in the fridge, hidden Girl Scout cookies in the pantry, a steady supply of Cherry Coke, and frozen treats in the freezer in the laundry room.
She opened her home every week to the whole family for Sunday dinner, and attendance was mandatory. Christmas Eve and Easter were always spent at her house, and if we were ever sick, it was a guarantee she’d appear at our house with popsicles.
She was generous and amazing, and she had an unbreakable thread of steel running though her.
I never doubted for a minute how much I was loved, but just to be sure, she signed every card with an “XOXO” to make sure I knew.
Happy birthday, Grandma – XOXO.