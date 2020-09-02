Although the school year is already underway here and in other parts of the country, a website called Trivia Genius asked if you “Remember These Beloved School Supplies?”
At the top of the list was the metal lunch box (1950s). The list then jumped to slide rules (1960s), Mr. Sketch Markers (1970s), then Trapper Keepers (1980s), PDAs (1990s) and iMacs (2000s).
But they didn’t do enough research, because missing from the list was the all-time best ever, coolest school “supply,” the “Sterling Multiplier Pencil Box.”
Before slide rulers, this was a must-have piece of equipment, and it had nothing to do with the fact that it held your pencils or pens, or your lunch money, or it included a sharpener on one end and the removable top doubled as a little ruler.
Oh no, what made this little jewel invaluable was the plastic slide on the top that did your math for you. Specifically, it did multiplication, 2s through 12s.
It was amazing, and probably the reason I never memorized my multiplication tables.