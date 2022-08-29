I saw recently that Dr. Richard Geyer, a longtime dentist in Yuma, passed away.
He was my and my wife Kim’s dentist, and we came to know him as both a wonderful dentist and a wonderful human being.
Outside his practice, he was a member of Somerton’s Rotary Club, for which he annually headed a campaign that placed dictionaries in the hands of schoolchildren. He was also an avid saltwater fisherman.
Retiring around 2003 and 2004, he sold his practice to Dr. Kathleen McDonald, who, with her staff at Harvest Dental, have taken care of us very capably since.
I recall when Dr. Geyer left, he didn’t immediately take the marlin he had had mounted on the wall in the waiting room. Finally after several years, he or someone in his family came and got it.
I always wondered how long it took him to fight and land that big fish.
I also wondered why the wall hadn’t come crumbling down under the weight of it.
