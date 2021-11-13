It’s been nine years since I first heard Taylor Swift’s “Red.” Back then, I was almost 16 with no concept of the future. The thought of high school ending was terrifying. I didn’t know what I wanted from life, but a Taylor Swift album was always momentous.
People often like to knock down the musicians girls love. It’s an unfair belief that the things we deem girly are meaningless and lacking in depth. But Taylor taps into a trove of emotion in her music and tells stories we can connect to.
When I was a teen, Taylor was my introduction to a new world; a friend when I had none. In 2021, I’m not a girl like people expect and I have so many hopes for the future. As I listen to “Red (Taylor’s Version)” now, I notice not only how much Taylor’s grown, but how much I have too.
Forget nostalgia–let’s celebrate our growth from the past nine years.