A few years ago I traveled to Ukraine to attend a convention. I walked the beautiful streets, admired the Old World architecture, ate the local food and met so many people.
Before arriving in Kyiv, we visited Russia with stops in St. Petersburg and Moscow. St. Petersburg is one of the most beautiful cities. The buildings and views are absolutely stunning, and there is so much history!
Everywhere we went we met the locals and they were so friendly. They wanted to know all about us and our lives back home. Many locals spoke English, so for the most part we were able to communicate.
One thing that struck me about the Ukrainians in particular was how they love to smile. Big smiles. And they gave us gifts, small tokens, whatever they happened to have. And their home addresses and emails. The one regret is that I didn’t think to take small tokens to share with them as well.
But we did take tons of photos. I recently went through the photos, and as I study the smiling faces, I hope they are doing OK and still finding reasons to smile.