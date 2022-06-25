You ever think about the good old days?
What fascinates me is the term 'good old days' does not have an exact time period and can vary greatly from person to person.
For people of my parents' age, the good old days were back in the 1960s and 70s. By the time the 80s and 90s arrived, the good old days were a distant memory for folks of that generation. However, for people of my age, the good old days were just getting started in the 80s and 90s as childhood memories were in the midst of being formed.
Then there are people younger than me who may view the good old days as 2010 and after. Whatever your interpretation, the good old days should evoke wonderful memories of youthful exuberance and unbridled ambition. I really enjoy reminiscing about that simpler time in my life. Then I have to snap out of it and quickly get back to work.