We’ve all heard about surgeons inadverten-tly leaving small tools or pieces of them inside patients’ bodies. I had a similar experience recently – only it involved my truck. My “check engine” light turned on one day. I ignored it and kept using the vehicle. But when the “trac off” turned on and wouldn’t turn off, I took it to the dealership.
They performed a series of diagnostic tests and found that my 4-cylinder truck was running on only 3. Major (and pricey) work on the engine was needed, they said.
I left the truck with them for two weeks and hoped that they wouldn’t find more problems. But before the two weeks passed, they called with some good news: They didn’t need to do a major overhaul of the engine. Turns out they discovered a hard plastic fragment was lodged in the engine and was causing the malfunction.
Neither I nor they know for sure how it got there, but I suspect it fell or broke off when a mechanic worked on my truck in the past.
It’s scary to think how much damage a little piece of plastic can cause.