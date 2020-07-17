The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting closer to home for me.
Although the virus has not infected anyone in my immediate family, it has sickened a couple of my co-workers.
But it hadn’t killed anyone I know – until last week. My siblings and I received the unexpected and heartbreaking news that a dear family friend had died of COVID-19.
He was only 57, my age.
We met as teenagers in Nogales, Ariz., when his mom was dating my uncle and we immediately hit it off. We lost track of each other as we got older, but we recently reconnected on Facebook.
He was always very supportive of me and often reminisced about the good times our families shared at my nana’s ranch.
Last week he was admitted to the hospital with a fever and cough. The virus quickly ravaged him and he was too weak to fight back.
Rest in peace, Alfonso, and thank you for being my friend.