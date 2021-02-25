My dad taught me to tell my right from my left by noting that my left hand always makes the letter “L” with my index finger and thumb.
However, the Today Show reports that 15% of the population has trouble identifying left from right.
There are a variety of reasons why this can happen, Today reports, but for “the vast majority of people with right-left confusion, it’s just a quirk of the brain.”
To help, people are getting tattoos on their hands of a little “L” and a little “R.”
It’s a drastic step, but for people who truly struggle with this, I bet that helps tremendously.
Personally, I struggle when people say, “Oh, it’s on the south side of the street.” I usually wind up using Google Maps, and I get there just fine.
But I’d prefer if they said, “It’s on the left side of the street when you are coming from the corner of 24th and B.” That makes perfect sense to me!