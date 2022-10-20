Have you ever floated down the Colorado River?
If you haven’t, I highly recommend it.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Have you ever floated down the Colorado River?
If you haven’t, I highly recommend it.
My family has done a few kayak/standup paddleboard adventures this year, and it’s a lot of fun.
There’s something to be said for floating along in harmony with nature, listening to the sounds of the river, speculating on what’s making all the noises around us. (“Was that a REALLY big fish or the Colorado’s version of Nessie?!”)
On one trip, we paddled upstream for a few miles before floating back down, which is a great workout.
On another trip, we dropped in upriver and floated downstream, which took more effort than I expected – but in the best of ways. We paddled around bends in the river, navigating the occasional fallen tree, sandbar or floating piles of sticks.
Every single time we’ve done this though, my heart was happy. There’s no better way I could spend my time than being outside with my family, laughing and enjoying nature!
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.