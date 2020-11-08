If I’m to look at it from a positive perspec-tive, I’m very popular! People from all over the world want to speak to me.
From a realistic perspective, somehow robocallers got a hold of my cell number and now endlessly call and text my number.
The caller ID shows numbers from all over the U.S. and even weird numbers that I can only assume are from other countries. But I know better! I’m sure most of these numbers, if not all of them, are being spoofed and they’re not the actual numbers they’re calling from.
But it sure has been educational. Did you know there’s a place called French Lick, Indiana?
My policy has long been that if I don’t recognize a number, I don’t answer. If it’s legitimate, they will leave a message and I can get back to them. But guess what? 99% of the time, they don’t leave a message.
I guess I’m fortunate that it took so long for my number to get out there. I have family and friends who for years have been getting these kinds of calls and texts.
It’s annoying. But as the saying goes, it’s only a first-world problem.