Last week in her Comings & Goings column, Mara Knaub reported that a company is looking at sites in Yuma for a possible roller skating rink, which is a great idea!
When I moved back here in 2012 (after being away for almost 20 years), one of the first things I noticed was the new outdoor mall. I asked myself, “Why didn’t they build a huge, more modern INDOOR mall where shoppers could walk from store to store and that could serve as a great hangout spot for teens?”
At the time, I spoke to one of my colleagues about it and he told me that for fun, teens here meet up at local Walmarts on weekends. I have nothing against Walmart, but that was just about the saddest thing I’d ever heard.
I told my friend that Yuma needed a skating rink like the ones we had in Tucson that provided me and my friends with so much fun when we were kids. Hopefully, Yuma youth (and adults!) soon will be able to experience that joy too.