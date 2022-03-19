A really interesting genre to discuss when it comes to women’s studies is the romantic comedy. It’s rather complicated: on one hand, it’s seen as a women’s genre and tends to be looked down upon. On the other, romcoms tend to reinforce gender stereotypes and might not be so empowering. I suppose this is why I generally prefer unconventional romcoms–my one exception being Nora Ephron’s “You’ve Got Mail” (1998). I love the writing, score, set design and performances in this piece, but it’s unfortunate that Meg Ryan’s character loses her livelihood. Still, life is full of worse tragedies than this.
LGBT romcoms are interesting to me because they’re never just about romance–they’re about family, society and nonconformity. “Saving Face” (2004) tells the story of a closeted Chinese-American lesbian, and it also examines generational gaps and motherhood. And diversity in culture also adds dimensionality–a popular example of this is “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018). Truly, romcoms can be great for cultural analysis!