One of my neighbors is getting a new roof on his house, and the guys doing the work might be the happiest dudes ever.
As they work, it’s like they are having a party. These guys are up there singing and laughing, and honestly, I didn’t realize at first that people were working – it sounds so joyous.
And this isn’t an easy project underway.
These guys are moving pallets of heavy roof tiles, working on a black surface in the hot Yuma sunshine. It has to be backbreaking work, constantly on their feet, bending over and standing back up again over and over.
Every day, they are making progress, and the stack of roofing supplies in the street grows smaller.
Through it all, they appear to be having more fun on the roof than one would think humanly possible. They seem to find the joy in their work, and it’s inspiring.
Readers, I hope that whatever you do for a living, that you enjoy it as much as that team does!