I had the opportunity to attend the Rose Bowl on Saturday.
UCLA hosted Colorado in a Pac-12 matchup.
Let’s just say, the UCLA “faithful” didn’t make the drive to Pasadena. For such a historic stadium, I was quite ashamed to see the lack of fans in attendance.
I get neither football program is very good, but Florida has 3x the amount of fans against an FCS team Saturday.
We still had a great time and I got to witness #Pac12AfterDark in person. I had chills walking in, knowing all the rich history that has been consumed in this venue.
I doubt I’ll be back for a Pac-12 game, but I do hope one day to see the Gators in the Rose Bowl. Whether that’s a National championship game or a playoff contest, the environment will be much better with fans in the seats.