I recall reading an account of a reunion at the end of World War II between Gen. Dwight Eisenhower and Marshal Georgy Zhukov, who led the Russian army against Nazi Germany.
Zhukov was said to have told Eisenhower Russian troops didn’t stop if they came to a minefield; they were made to advance on the enemy as if the mines weren’t there.
That story came to my mind last week as I read of Vladimir Putin’s announcement Russia was rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine yet to undergo extensive testing.
Seems Putin wants claim his country is saving everyone in the metaphorical war against a world plague. He even had his daughter vaccinated.
I won’t say Russians don’t value life. But the country’s leaders would seem to deprioritize the lives of one or many in favor of what’s perceived as the common good.
I hope Russia doesn’t end up undermining everyone else’s efforts to find a vaccine.
In the meantime, I’ll wait for the American version.