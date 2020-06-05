All those Americans complaining about shelter-in-place orders and mandatory mask requirements should be glad they don’t live in Russia. According to an Associated Press article, people in Russia who contract COVID-19 have to be socially monitored by the government. This involves downloading an app that tracks users’ movements through GPS.
As part of the monitoring, the app sends people notifications at random and demands they take a selfie to prove they’re still at home, AP notes. And get this: If the app detects they have left their home or they don’t send their selfies in a timely manner, they face a fine of $56 each time.
People quoted in the story complained that the selfie demands sometimes are sent in the middle of the night when they’re already asleep. Some also said their fines totaled over $500.
Staying at home or slipping on a face mask doesn’t sound so bad now, does it?