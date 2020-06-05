Today

Sunny. High 103F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 69F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High near 95F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.