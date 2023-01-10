At halftime of the 2023 CFP National Champion-ship Game between Georgia and TCU, a special guest sat at the desk for the Mercedes-Benz Halftime Report. Joining host Rece Davis and analysts Desmond Howard and David Pollack was seven-time national champion and head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban.
If Saban, arguably the greatest college football coach of all time, had his way, he’d be on the field, competing for his eighth title. Monday wasn’t the day for that, though, however, the stat behind Saban’s studio seat will baffle you.