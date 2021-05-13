Usually, I do fairly well at resisting the siren call of the fast food restaurants.
But this week, I felt myself drawn into the gravitational pull of McDonalds.
All I could think about were those delicious salty French fries dipped into some hot mustard sauce.
It’s a craving I’ve had for a little while now, and usually, it’s not a problem to simply say no. I ask myself if it’s worth it. Why spend the gas money for something unhealthy when there are healthy options in my refrigerator?
But on Wednesday, I caved. I got in that drive-thru line and in mere minutes, I had those coveted French fries in hand.
Readers, I have no regrets.
Sometimes, one needs a treat. And treats aren’t an everyday occurrence. Treats are a special something to brighten a day, and that McDonald’s stop certainly did the trick. Hopefully, it holds me over for a while, because already, I’m thinking about how tasty it will be to go back!