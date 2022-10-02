A CNN Good Stuff newsletter made me think about how my cats experience the world differently than me, even when we’re in the same space.
When I pick up Smokey, he always looks around, like he’s checking out the room and noting how things look from above.
The newsletter calls it “umwelt,” a German term describing the particular way a being experiences the world. Science journalist Ed Yong explained: “Imagine that you’re sharing a room with an elephant and a bee and rattlesnake, a spider, a bat. You could all be in the same physical space, but you would have radically different experiences of that space. The rattlesnake will be able to sense the body heat of the animals around it; the elephant could make low infrasonic rumbles that the other creatures couldn’t hear.”
The newsletter calls it “scary and wondrous, to know that there is so much of reality that we simply can’t experience.” Amazing indeed.