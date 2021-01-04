Guiller-mina Fuentes and Alma Juarez may be hoping the U.S. Supreme Court comes to their rescue now that they’ve been accused of “ballot harvesting.”
An indictment secured by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office alleges the San Luis residents collected four ballots from an unnamed person and delivered the votes for counting in the city’s primary election.
A state law passed in 2016 prohibits such a practice. Before then, campaigns of candidates in San Luis elections routinely collected and delivered early votes for tallying.
Critics of so-called “ballot harvesting” said the practice facilitated electoral fraud. Its defenders said it was a convenience to voters who otherwise couldn’t drop off their ballots themselves.
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the law unconstitutional, but it remains in place pending Brnovich’s appeal to the Supreme Court.