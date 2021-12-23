Throughout the month of December, the Yuma Sun collected blankets to donate to Catholic Community Services’ Covered in Care program.
CCS delivers the blankets to homebound people across Yuma County during the holidays, which is pretty cool.
On Monday, I did a quick count, and realized there were over 150 blankets to be donated, blankets of every size, shape and color. Some were handmade, some were as soft as a kitten ... all were amazing.
Plus, there were 50 homemade stockings and stacks of socks in a variety of shapes and sizes.
The donations filled an SUV to the roof ... we could not see out the back window. We really felt like Santa’s little helpers when we made the delivery!
Thanks to each of you who donated so generously, including at least two groups: the Foothills Assembly of God and Bonita Mesa RV Park – Connecting Threads groups.
I love that we made 150 people’s days a little warmer!