Please indulge me a (60-year-old) fanboy moment this week.
Tonight will mark the end of a glorious era in sports history: Tennis icon Roger Federer, 41, will play his final professional match. It will come at the Laver Cup, a competition that pits top players from Europe against elite opponents from other parts of the world.
And in a fitting end to his career and a treat for tennis fans around the world, it will come in doubles with Spain’s Rafael Nadal, the Swiss legend’s longtime rival and friend. The two titans of the sport played doubles in a previous Laver Cup and it was a tennis fan’s dream come true.
Although Nadal is my favorite player, I’ve always admired Federer. His game and strokes have always been so beautiful, elegant and effortless.
By the way, Laver Cup also has a Yuma connection this year: American player Taylor Fritz is on Team World, and I hear his grandfather lives here. I wish Taylor well, but I bet even his attention will be focused on Federer.