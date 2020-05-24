Did you see the Facebook post floating around this past week of an elderly woman in Yuma who was targeted by those fake kidnapping scammers? She was truly terrified and believed her granddaughter had been kidnapped and would be hurt if she didn’t send the “kidnappers” money immediately. It wasn’t real, but she didn’t know that at the time.
I’ve heard so many warnings about these scams that I think everyone must already know about them. But I forget, some people don’t use social media and don’t know what’s happening outside of their families. That’s why scammers target the elderly.
As for the local woman, she finally learned that her granddaughter was safe at home. But thank goodness a Del Sol employee recognized the scam and refused to send the money via Western Union. I would hope all employees would protect our elderly the same way.
We need to talk with our elderly family and friends about these scams. They might not have heard of them, and we’ll save them a lot of pain and money.