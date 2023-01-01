Scam-mers are always thinking up new ways to scam. One way is by tugging at our heartstrings by posting about a missing child. Except it’s fake.
I’ve seen a few of these circulating on Yuma social media and wondered what they gain from making these up.
According to an NBC story, law enforcement officials say this is the latest creative tactic to steal people’s personal information. When people think there’s a child missing, they’re more likely to want to help by sharing the post.
Scammers will then retroactively add malware to the post they shared, allowing them to hack computers, phones or devices and giving them access to personal information.
The lesson? Really read and think about something before sharing it on social media. Fake posts are usually riddled with misspellings and vague and incomplete information, and the profile of the person who posted it was newly created.
An official noted that a truly missing kid will be posted on a police or sheriff’s office social media page.