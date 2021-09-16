I’m not a fan of horror movies. Even at Halloween, it’s just not my jam.
I think much of my dislike stems from the screechy music, which grates on my nerves.
I noticed this week that DISH Network is offering to pay a viewer $1,300 to watch 13 movies based on Stephen King novels. According to USA Today, viewers must wear a Fitbit while watching the films to track their heart rate, so the network can monitor jump scares, screams or lack of sleep afterward.
I do like Stephen King novels. I love a good scary book, and I enjoy his storytelling abilities.
Somehow though, that love of his books has never translated over to a love of scary movies.
I like The Shawshank Redemption, which is based on a King novel. And the Green Mile is a great movie too – and also based on King’s work.
I’m guessing though DISH is looking more at Cujo or Carrie. If they can turn off the music, I’m in!