My friend and I the other day were discussing our elementary school years and how different times were then. Some things that were allowed in the ‘70s definitely would not be permitted today. Such as:
• An annual Christmas pageant depicting Joseph and Mary’s journey to Bethlehem – accompanied by Bible verses.
• Corporal punishment. My fourth-grade teacher paddled students for such infractions as running in the halls. My first-grade teacher even slapped a student. But it was a one-time thing because the girl’s Amazonian mom came in the next day and told the teacher that if she ever touched her daughter again, she would beat the #@% out of her!
• Naked men and naked boys in the same dressing room. In 5th grade, we went on a field trip to a public swimming pool and the school resource officer stripped down in front of us.
• Guitar-playing student teachers (who today would be called “woke”) singing protest songs with students.