A Foothills resident asked how common it is to find scorpions inside homes. I live in the Foothills in the middle of a desert surrounded by wilderness. It would seem that our house should be crawling with scorpions and other creepy crawlers. But I have never seen a scorpion and I’ve only seen a couple of smallish spiders.
But it seems that every time I go visit my mom, who lives in a long established neighborhood surrounded by houses every which way, I inevitably find a scorpion crawling up a wall, in a fruit basket or dangling on a ceiling. Eeek. I’ve never been stung and neither has my mom. As a matter of fact, she rarely spots them. I think she’s just oblivious to them. Me? I’m so scared of bugs and such that I think I’m subconsciously constantly scanning for them. And that’s why I find them. What’s weird is that when I lived in that house, I never once saw a scorpion inside or not. Did the cats scare them off? My mom now has dogs and no cats. Or maybe the movement from more people did. Whatever the reason, I’m grateful.