TPC Scottsdale isn’t mentioned enough among the top courses on Tour.
It’s one of my favorites.
The final 6-hole stretch is one of the best in golf. Each hole provides its own high risk, high reward shot that can dramatically affect the leaderboard.
And as you saw on Sunday, it doesn’t matter if you’re four or five shots back from the lead, if you score low numbers during that stretch you could be crowned champion.
Also, watching these professionals up close and witnessing them hit some of the best golf shots these ears have ever heard is the best experience of the event.
They made a tough course look easy and the way Brooks Koepka stalked the field until his final push, the Phoenix Open continues to produce thrilling Sunday rounds.