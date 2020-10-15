Has your family been hit with the Squish-mallows yet?
Mine has, and we’ve managed to spread the love to family members in two different states.
Squishmallows are egg-shaped stuffed animals that are incredibly soft and cuddly, and sold in stores all over Yuma.
It’s amazing that stuffed animals could be reinvented, but these little guys have taken the concept to a new level.
We have a few in our house, including one parked on the couch for TV snuggling.
Inspired, we sent some to the grandparents in South Carolina, and then we sent some to my little niece and nephew in Ohio. And everyone agrees – these things are perfect treats, especially right now.
We haven’t seen our extended family in months, since before COVID hit, and we miss them fiercely. But it’s fun to send them a little snuggly buddy in the mail – just like sending a hug across the miles!