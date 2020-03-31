I loved playing football growing up, but by the end of my senior season, I was over it. My senior season didn’t go as well as I had hoped, and for that reason, I decided to skip my team’s end-of-year banquet.
In retrospect, I probably should have gone. I don’t think I ever got my varsity letter that I was supposed to be handed at the banquet, and I never got to hear what coaches would’ve said about me.
It’s an experience every senior should have. It’s my fault I didn’t get that experience. But for this year’s high school seniors who play a spring sport, it’s one of the many experiences they won’t get — by no fault of their own. I feel terrible for them that they won’t get to play out their final season, won’t get a Senior Day and won’t get a final banquet.