It’s always sad when a show ends, particularly when it’s a show you’ve been watching for a long time.
I’ve watched a number of shows from start to finish, but few over as long of a period of time as Homeland, which debuted in 2011 when I was a junior in college, and concluded just over a week ago.
Usually when it comes to a series finale, I prolong it — or drag it out — as long as possible. In the case of Homeland, the series finale came out two Sundays ago and I didn’t bring myself to watch it until Thursday night. And when I finally put it on, I turned a one-hour episode into a two-hour event, because I routinely paused it either to rewind scenes, mentally process scenes, or finish my drink so I could grab another.
It’s been real, Homeland. Hopefully I can find other shows that keep me captivated for nine years.