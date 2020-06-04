Sesame Street has been a driver of change for generations. In many families, it’s helped bridge the gap between adults and young children on tough conversations, growing minds and hearts at the same time.
Once again, Sesame Street is stepping up, with a special this Saturday called “Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism.” It’s a town hall-style event for kids and families, done in conjunction with CNN.
“The show will talk to kids about racism, the recent nationwide protests, embracing diversity and being more emphatic and understanding,” CNN reports.
Experts will answer questions submitted by families with the help of Big Bird, Elmo, Abby Cadabby and Rosita.
Having conversations with children right now is of critical importance, and Sesame Street is there. The show’s mission is to help children grow smarter, stronger and kinder, and in its 50-year history it has been an amazing resource.
If you have young kids in your life, check it out – it will air Saturday on CNN at 7 a.m., and will be available to watch online as well.