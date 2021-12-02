I noticed recently at the Yuma Sun employee parking lot that people were avoiding the spots in the shade.
It’s not super hot outside right now, but a little shade is nice, so I swooped into one of the parking spots.
When I came outside a few hours later, it was clear why the shady spots were empty.
The tree branches above apparently are home to a bunch of birds, who like to leave quite the mess on the unsuspecting cars below.
That’s the problem with parking under trees. My driveway is home to these really pretty ficus trees that provide lots of shade.
But those trees also drop tons of berries and leaves all over my car. And their branches are home to more than a few naughty birds, too!
This time of year, I can skip the shade. It’s not worth the mess later on.
But when summer rolls around, it might not be a bad idea to get a few parking lot cats on the payroll!