In Virginia news, Gov. Ralph Northam recently pledged to remove a Confed-erate statue of Robert E. Lee (which was defaced during last weekend’s protests — a different issue for a different conversation) from the capital city. There’s still much debate on both sides of the topic but frankly, there are other matters at hand of far greater importance than rewriting history to suit our ideals.
There are things Lee represented as a man that many of us may not agree with, just as there are things we’ve done or represented in our own lives that we no longer agree with — but rather than destroying those “landmarks,” we often look to them as incentives to be better people than we were before.
Attempting to blot out history teeters dangerously close to the edge of ignorance, as the past is often essential to understanding the context of the present and guiding the direction of the future.
We can’t change the past. But we can make conscious choices and contributions now that will help shape better tomorrows.