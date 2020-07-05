People say I’m “brave” for sharing my COVID-19 story, but I don’t see why. Am I supposed to fear being ostracized? I shouldn’t and I’m not out in public anyway.
Part of the reason I’m happy to share my experience is that prior to getting sick myself, I was eager to learn more about it. I kept looking for first-hand experiences. Of course, at the time, I didn’t imagine I would have my own first-hand experiences to share. I’m just happy that I and no one in my family (we all got sick) ended up in the hospital. It still baffles me that people who are healthier and younger than me are ending up on ventilators and even dying. This disease really doesn’t discriminate against anyone.
I’ve also had people ask me questions about my symptoms and my coronavirus journey. I’m happy to answer them and provide a little clarity.
Stay healthy! Wear a mask! It’s really not a big deal and yet helps so much.