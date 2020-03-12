I haven’t been to a grocery store in three weeks, and I am desperately low on supplies.
This morning I will venture to my favorite store and see first-hand what effect coronavirus anxiety has had on inventory.
Are the stories true about not being able to find hand sanitizer, wipes, toilet paper and bottled water on store shelves? Or will I discover that people have been exaggerating about the situation?
Will the store be more clean and sanitary than usual?
Will counters be immaculate and wiped down more often? Did you read Thursday’s AP story that said the new virus can live on some surfaces for up to 3 days? Whoa!
And what about the shopping carts? Those always seemed like germ-factories to me. I hope special attention is paid to keeping them clean.
I am hoping that the situation is much ado about nothing. But I will find out today.