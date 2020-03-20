Just as I said I would last week, I ventured to the grocery store last Friday after a three-week break.
All I can say is, “Wow!”
I had never seen so many people in the Foothills Fry’s at 7 a.m.. This was before extreme panic buying began, so there was plenty of food in stock. Only toilet paper and hand sanitizer were sold out. They still had wipes.
In retrospect, I wish I had bought more food items because now I’m hearing that canned goods, meat, chicken, bread, pasta, milk and eggs are hard to come by.
Fortunately for me, I had stocked up on some items during a trip to Walmart a month ago. So I have plenty of toilet paper, ziti noodles, cereal and almond milk, which lasts longer than dairy milk.
Fry’s didn’t have bottled water, so I’ve resorted to drinking tap water (gasp!).
I figure I have enough food and supplies to last me for about 5 weeks. After that, I think I will skip the scary, depressing visit to the store and try delivery.