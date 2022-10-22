Once upon a time, I was anticipating a surgery five days before my birthday and knew that I wouldn’t get the chance to celebrate it properly. So I jokingly made up a fake birthday and updated it on a few sites. Come that day, I woke up to a slew of happy birthday messages. I felt guilty having duped so many people. But then I thought I might as well make it my special little joke and have fun celebrating the day! It was indeed nicer than my actual birthday.
Each year since, I’ve managed to find lovely things to do on what I’ve now dubbed “Sisko Day.” That day happens to be today and it’s already looking promising! Taylor Swift just released a new album titled “Midnights” and despite some business I’m attending to, I think I’ll have some spare time for live music and the weather’s a little nicer so Sisko Day lives to be pleasant another year!