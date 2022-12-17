I’ve never really liked the concept of “two steps forward, one step back.” I prefer to say progress isn’t linear because it better describes how the process varies for us all. But lately, the former saying has been on my mind and with my birthday happening tomorrow, I’m reminded of Sisyphus. I’ve had a good year overall but every time I’m finally reaching a point where I feel like my overall wellness has finally reached a stable, peaceful point, my boulder has fallen down the hill again.
In some other reality, I’d like to think this simply would have been a good month filled with writing, walking and even a happy birthday. It doesn’t help to dwell on what could have been, but what can I say? I wish my mother didn’t have a stroke. I wish I didn’t feel so alone. But it’s life! I’ll mourn the boulder’s fall and I’ll rejoice in that brief moment before, too.