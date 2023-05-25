I made the mistake of sitting down the other day. I was doing well, knocking things off my list one by one.
Moving around boxes, cleaning up the garage, doing some outside projects, clearing out the remnants of a construction project, etc.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
I made the mistake of sitting down the other day. I was doing well, knocking things off my list one by one.
Moving around boxes, cleaning up the garage, doing some outside projects, clearing out the remnants of a construction project, etc.
I started at 5:45 a.m. with the goal of working until the heat kicked in. And I was doing a great job, making steady progress.
But then I paused and sat down to have a drink of coffee and check a message from my sister, and poof … just like that, I was done.
All motivation left my body, and I was suddenly an immobile lump on the couch, unwilling to even get up for a refill on that aforementioned cup of coffee.
Looking at my list, I made a solid dent in it over the three hours I worked.
But it’s funny how that moment intended to be a five-minute break can spell the end of one’s productivity!
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.