I’m not a fan of mosquitoes, but I have to admit they are crafty little creatures.
We like to leave our front door open in the early morning hours before it really heats up. But our front screen door has a quarter-inch or so gap underneath it, which allows the occasional flying creature inside.
So I wasn’t 100% surprised to find a mosquito floating in the cats’ water bowl recently – but I was annoyed.
Mosquitoes don’t need a lot of water to breed, and standing water is a favorite spot of theirs to cause some reproductive havoc. And when I say it doesn’t take much, experts note a bottle cap with water is all it takes. In fact, one website notes larvae have been found in the water reservoirs of home coffee makers. Which … eeew.
Needless to say, pet water bowls can be hot spots too. Fortunately, we regularly clean those dishes, which takes care of any potential problem.
But it’s still a reminder of just how crafty those skeeters can be!