There’s a new critter roaming around my neighbor-hood, and it’s making me a bit nervous.
While on a walk the other night, we saw a fluffy creature scoot across the street not far from us.
I was intrigued. What was this fluffy thing?
Then it raised its tail, and I realized I knew exactly what it was.
My friends, there is a skunk living down the street from me.
I know they exist in Yuma County, and I’ve had friends who had to deal with their dogs after a good skunk spraying.
I’ve just never noticed one so close to my house before!
Fortunately, the skunk jumped into a pile of overgrown weeds and disappeared.
I pass this same spot daily, and I give it plenty of room. I hear rustling in there, and I have to wonder … is it the skunk, or a stray cat, or a really big lizard?
I have no intention of getting close enough to find out!