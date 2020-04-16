I’m by far the shortest person in my family, but I live in a house apparently built for tall people, so I’ve had to adapt.
Usually, this involves a little stepladder to reach things on high shelves. But recently, I’ve come up with an even better idea: silicone-tipped tongs.
We bought these tongs last year for actual cooking purposes, but I use them way more often for retrieving out of reach items.
Because the tongs have silicone tips, they grip items like spice bottles fairly well. In fact, the tongs give me an extra 14 inches on my reach – which is quite a bit when you think about it!
Those top shelves in my kitchen are filled with rarely used items, but when I do need something up there, it’s the tongs for the win!
It’s a silly thing, but it’s nice to not have to get out the stepstool or climb up on the counter anymore!