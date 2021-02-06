It snowed in my hometown last week, and seeing my friends’ photos of fields and neighbor-hoods blanketed in white had me reminiscing on the magic of snow days of yore.
In southwest Virginia, 1.5 inches of snowfall is enough to close schools and bring the pace of the town to a pause. With rural backroads nearly-impassable and bridges iced-over, it’s all the excuse one needs to leisurely read or snack or cat-nap throughout the day, and I was always willing to oblige.
My parents’ front yard had a sort of downhill slope that’s optimal for snow sledding; because we didn’t own actual sleds, my sister and I employed old laundry baskets and inner tubes for mobilization (which really brought the “oh what fun” to “dashing through the snow,” in my opinion). When our socks were soaked through we’d jaunt down the road to our grandparents’ to warm ourselves by the fire and put away a cookie or two.
Snow days are like chicken soup for the soul and, while I wouldn’t trade these Yuma winters for silver or gold, every once in a while I crave just one good one.